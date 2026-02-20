Kerala Sets Bold 2026 IT Policy for High-Tech Growth

The Kerala cabinet has approved the state's ambitious Information Technology Policy 2026, aiming to position the region as a premier technology and innovation hub. With the policy, the government seeks to claim at least 10% of India's IT exports and generate 500,000 new jobs in IT and related sectors.

Plans include tripling IT infrastructure by inviting private participation and encouraging startup growth. Kerala targets a 5-10% share in advanced tech areas such as AI and quantum computing. Education efforts include ICT textbooks and training for 2.5 million students, alongside ensuring universal internet access.

The policy promotes data-driven governance, aims to streamline data management across departments, and includes incentives for investment in IT infrastructure. Special missions for electronics, AI, and future tech, along with promoting inclusivity in the workforce, are integral aspects of this transformative initiative.

