Rise of Private Labels: AI and Consumer Preferences Redefine Indian Retail Landscape

An EY report highlights a growing shift among Indian consumers toward private labels, with many valuing them over traditional brands due to perceived quality and cost-effectiveness. Advances in AI play a significant role in consumer purchasing decisions, enhancing the shopping experience and challenging established brands.

Updated: 21-05-2025 14:33 IST | Created: 21-05-2025 14:33 IST
An increasing number of Indian consumers are opting for private labels over traditional branded products, as highlighted by a recent EY report. This trend indicates a shift in consumer preferences driven by value and perceived quality.

The EY Future Consumer Index reveals that 52% of consumers favor private labels, with 70% acknowledging their competitive quality. The use of AI in shopping decisions is notable, with 62% of respondents leveraging AI recommendations to make purchases.

Such a transition presents challenges and opportunities for established brands, which must innovate to keep pace with changing consumer demands and preferences, as private labels continue to capture consumer interest.

(With inputs from agencies.)

