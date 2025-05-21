Left Menu

Kopi Kenangan Expands Footprint in India's Growing Coffee Market

Kopi Kenangan, a leading Southeast Asian coffee chain, opens its second store in New Delhi as part of its expansion in India. The brand leverages India's rising coffee culture, offering Indonesian flavors infused with local tastes. The company aims to boost employment and source locally to enrich community ties.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 21-05-2025 14:39 IST | Created: 21-05-2025 14:39 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Kopi Kenangan, Southeast Asia's fast-growing coffee chain, has launched its second store in New Delhi's SDA Market, following a successful debut at Pacific Mall. This move highlights the brand's strategic expansion in India's burgeoning coffee sector, which is witnessing a surge in consumption driven by urbanization and lifestyle shifts.

The coffee chain, backed by notable investors, offers a unique Indonesian taste using Gula Aren, aligning with consumer trends toward health-conscious, flavorful choices. Edward Tirtanata, Co-founder & Group CEO, expressed enthusiasm about adapting their offerings to local preferences while maintaining an authentic Indonesian experience.

The brand plans further growth with ten more outlets by 2025 and aims to hire over 100 local employees, underscoring its commitment to community development. By sourcing Indian coffee and blending it with Indonesian flavors, Kopi Kenangan seeks to create a distinctive cultural blend that resonates with India's diverse coffee lovers.

(With inputs from agencies.)

