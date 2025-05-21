Left Menu

EIH Ltd's Record Profits and Ambitious Expansion Plans

EIH Ltd, which operates the Oberoi and Trident hotel brands, posted a 6% increase in its net profit for the March quarter. The firm announced expansion plans, including 21 new properties by 2029. With a 14% rise in net profit for the full fiscal year, EIH is poised for continued growth.

EIH Ltd, the operator of Oberoi and Trident brands, announced a 6% rise in its net profit for the March quarter, driven by increased demand in both business and leisure segments.

The consolidated net profit for January-March of the fiscal year 2024-2025 was Rs 261.62 crore, compared to Rs 247.59 crore in the same period the previous year. The impressive results reflect the company's focus on operational excellence.

EIH Ltd plans to expand with 21 new properties by 2029, comprising hotels and luxury boats. The development is part of a strategic plan to bolster its presence globally, with properties in India and internationally.

