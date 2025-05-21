Skyward Bound: Surge in India's Domestic Air Traffic

In April, Indian airlines experienced an increase in domestic passenger traffic, flying a total of 143.6 lakh passengers, an 8.45% rise from the previous year amid burgeoning demand for air travel.

IndiGo dominated the domestic market, securing a 64.1% share, in stark contrast to Air India's 27.2%, with Akasa Air and SpiceJet trailing behind. This was corroborated by the latest figures from the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA).

The DGCA's monthly report also highlighted that from January to April 2025, the number of passengers soared to 575.13 lakh, up 9.87% annually. IndiGo stood out with an on-time performance of 80.8%, outpacing its competitors at major airports.

(With inputs from agencies.)