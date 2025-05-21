Skyward Bound: Surge in India's Domestic Air Traffic
In April, Indian airlines carried 143.6 lakh passengers domestically, marking an 8.45% increase from last year. IndiGo led the market with a 64.1% share, followed by Air India. Overall passenger numbers rose by 9.87% from January to April 2025. IndiGo achieved the best on-time performance at major metros.
- Country:
- India
In April, Indian airlines experienced an increase in domestic passenger traffic, flying a total of 143.6 lakh passengers, an 8.45% rise from the previous year amid burgeoning demand for air travel.
IndiGo dominated the domestic market, securing a 64.1% share, in stark contrast to Air India's 27.2%, with Akasa Air and SpiceJet trailing behind. This was corroborated by the latest figures from the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA).
The DGCA's monthly report also highlighted that from January to April 2025, the number of passengers soared to 575.13 lakh, up 9.87% annually. IndiGo stood out with an on-time performance of 80.8%, outpacing its competitors at major airports.
(With inputs from agencies.)