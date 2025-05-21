Left Menu

Electric Drive: Jaguar Land Rover's Ambitious EV Plan for India

Jaguar Land Rover anticipates a substantial role for electric vehicles in its Indian market strategy over the next few years. The brand plans to introduce around eight battery electric vehicles by 2030, expecting enhanced adoption driven by manufacturer collaboration, improved battery technology, and governmental support.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Gaydon | Updated: 21-05-2025 17:02 IST | Created: 21-05-2025 16:40 IST
Electric Drive: Jaguar Land Rover's Ambitious EV Plan for India
Representative Image Image Credit:

Jaguar Land Rover (JLR), under the ownership of Tata Motors, is positioning itself at the forefront of India's transition to electric vehicles (EVs). The marque plans to unveil around eight Battery Electric Vehicle (BEV) variants by 2030, eyeing a significant uptick in their Indian business portfolio within 3-4 years.

Rajan Amba, JLR India’s Managing Director, highlighted that while the EV market had experienced a momentary slowdown, the renewed investments across the segment could push forward the adoption of these green vehicles. The decreasing battery prices coupled with rising mileage are reshaping the landscape for the EV industry in India.

To support this growth, JLR emphasizes the importance of building robust charging infrastructure. The collaboration with Tata Motors and other group companies is key to meeting the brand's commitment to net-zero carbon emissions by 2039, alongside fulfilling growing consumer demand, particularly in the luxury segment.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Petrobras Nears Drilling Approval with Simulation Plan in Foz do Amazonas

Petrobras Nears Drilling Approval with Simulation Plan in Foz do Amazonas

 Global
2
Waymo's New Horizons: Green Light for Expanded Robotaxi Services in California

Waymo's New Horizons: Green Light for Expanded Robotaxi Services in Californ...

 Global
3
Charges Dismissed for Newark Mayor Amid Immigration Detention Center Controversy

Charges Dismissed for Newark Mayor Amid Immigration Detention Center Controv...

 Global
4
Legal Battle Ensues Over Wrongful Deportation of Guatemalan Asylum Seeker

Legal Battle Ensues Over Wrongful Deportation of Guatemalan Asylum Seeker

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Edge computing deliver real-time shield against systemic financial shocks

Deep learning breakthrough enhances crop disease detection across lab and field

Tracking Global Trade from Space: IMF’s Satellite-Based Nowcasting Breakthrough

The Rise and Retreat of US Inflation: A Data-Driven Account from 2020 to 2025

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025