Electric Drive: Jaguar Land Rover's Ambitious EV Plan for India

Jaguar Land Rover (JLR), under the ownership of Tata Motors, is positioning itself at the forefront of India's transition to electric vehicles (EVs). The marque plans to unveil around eight Battery Electric Vehicle (BEV) variants by 2030, eyeing a significant uptick in their Indian business portfolio within 3-4 years.

Rajan Amba, JLR India’s Managing Director, highlighted that while the EV market had experienced a momentary slowdown, the renewed investments across the segment could push forward the adoption of these green vehicles. The decreasing battery prices coupled with rising mileage are reshaping the landscape for the EV industry in India.

To support this growth, JLR emphasizes the importance of building robust charging infrastructure. The collaboration with Tata Motors and other group companies is key to meeting the brand's commitment to net-zero carbon emissions by 2039, alongside fulfilling growing consumer demand, particularly in the luxury segment.

(With inputs from agencies.)