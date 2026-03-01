Left Menu

Tata Motors' Remarkable Surge in Commercial Vehicle Sales

Tata Motors Ltd recorded a significant 32% increase in commercial vehicle sales, reaching 42,940 units in February. Domestic sales hit 40,893 units while international business rose to 2,047 units. This growth marks a notable improvement from the previous year's figures.

Tata Motors Ltd has achieved a remarkable 32% surge in total commercial vehicle sales, amounting to 42,940 units in February, as per Sunday's report. The increase highlights the company's robust growth compared to the same period last year.

In detail, Tata Motors reported domestic sales of 40,893 units, marking a significant rise from the 30,797 units sold during the same month in the previous year. This 32.8% increase in domestic sales reflects a strengthening demand across the local market, as stated by the company.

The international business also witnessed growth, with sales figures reaching 2,047 units in February compared to 1,736 units in 2025, recording a 17.9% increase. This trend underscores the company's expanding footprint in global markets.

