Tata Motors Drives Growth with Impressive February Sales

Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles reported a significant 35% rise in total sales for February, amounting to 63,331 units, up from 46,811 in the same month the previous year.

Domestic passenger vehicle sales reached 62,329 units, reflecting a 34% growth, according to the company's regulatory filing.

International market saw sales grow to 1,002 units, and electric vehicle sales in both domestic and international markets increased by 57%, reaching 8,385 units.