Tata Motors Drives Growth with Impressive February Sales
Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles recorded a notable 35% increase in total sales in February, achieving 63,331 units compared to 46,811 last year. Domestic sales climbed 34%, while international sales rose to 1,002 units. Electric vehicle sales surged by 57%, marking a promising trend in both markets.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 01-03-2026 13:38 IST | Created: 01-03-2026 13:38 IST
- Country:
- India
Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles reported a significant 35% rise in total sales for February, amounting to 63,331 units, up from 46,811 in the same month the previous year.
Domestic passenger vehicle sales reached 62,329 units, reflecting a 34% growth, according to the company's regulatory filing.
International market saw sales grow to 1,002 units, and electric vehicle sales in both domestic and international markets increased by 57%, reaching 8,385 units.