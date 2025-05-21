Left Menu

India-US Set to Secure Interim Trade Deal Amid Tariff Negotiations

India and the US are nearing an interim trade agreement, aiming to resolve tariff issues. Discussions involve duty concessions and addressing trade deficits. Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal led recent talks, with a deal anticipated before July 8. The US remains India's largest trading partner, prompting ongoing negotiations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 21-05-2025 18:31 IST | Created: 21-05-2025 18:31 IST
India-US Set to Secure Interim Trade Deal Amid Tariff Negotiations
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

India and the United States are on the verge of finalizing an interim trade agreement aimed at mitigating tariff challenges and enhancing bilateral commerce. Negotiations have advanced with India's push for complete exemption from a 26 per cent reciprocal tariff on domestic goods, according to a government official.

The United States initially imposed the additional tariff on April 2, with a 90-day suspension till July 9, although a 10 per cent baseline tariff remains. India seeks concessions in labor-intensive sectors such as textiles and leather, critical for economic bolstering.

Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal recently engaged in discussions in Washington to expedite talks, meeting with top US officials. With both nations targeting a conclusion by the fall, hopes are high to boost bilateral trade, fostering sustainable economic growth between these pivotal economies.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Petrobras Nears Drilling Approval with Simulation Plan in Foz do Amazonas

Petrobras Nears Drilling Approval with Simulation Plan in Foz do Amazonas

 Global
2
Waymo's New Horizons: Green Light for Expanded Robotaxi Services in California

Waymo's New Horizons: Green Light for Expanded Robotaxi Services in Californ...

 Global
3
Charges Dismissed for Newark Mayor Amid Immigration Detention Center Controversy

Charges Dismissed for Newark Mayor Amid Immigration Detention Center Controv...

 Global
4
Legal Battle Ensues Over Wrongful Deportation of Guatemalan Asylum Seeker

Legal Battle Ensues Over Wrongful Deportation of Guatemalan Asylum Seeker

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From honey to meat: How AI is exposing hidden food frauds with 98% accuracy

Digital agriculture tools advance, but validation gaps undermine crop diagnostics

From hallucinations to misfire: How AI may think like aphasic brain

Machine learning key to early detection of acute malnutrition in Sub-Saharan Africa

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025