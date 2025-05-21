W Cape Jobs Saved as Fruit Growers Acquire Langeberg & Ashton Foods for R1

Thousands of workers and farm-dependent families in Ashton and the broader Langeberg region are breathing a collective sigh of relief following the Western Cape government's announcement of a breakthrough agreement to save Langeberg & Ashton Foods (L&AF). Tiger Brands, one of South Africa’s largest consumer goods companies, has finalized a sale of its deciduous canned fruit business to a local fruit growers' consortium for a nominal sum of R1. The transaction, described by officials as both strategic and lifesaving, will ensure the continuation of operations and safeguard thousands of jobs in the economically vital region.

A Strategic Exit to Preserve a Regional Pillar

The deal was prompted by a strategic decision made by Tiger Brands in 2020 to exit the deciduous fruit canning sector. With profitability under pressure and a need to streamline operations to align with its long-term vision, the company had been actively seeking a buyer for L&AF, located in Ashton, Western Cape.

Tiger Brands operates one of the region’s most significant agri-processing facilities, employing more than 3,000 permanent and seasonal workers. The plant’s production—canned peaches, pears, guavas, apples, apricots, and fruit purées—is primarily geared toward the export market and forms a backbone for many local farming operations.

L&AF supplies critical input to some of South Africa’s most iconic food brands, including canned fruit for KOO, fruit pulps for All Gold and Hugo, and purees for the Purity baby food line under Tiger Brands’ Culinary division.

Consortium with a Vested Interest

Western Cape Premier Alan Winde confirmed that a “capable consortium comprising partners with a vested interest in Langeberg & Ashton Foods, its employees, and the region” has agreed to take over the business as a going concern. These partners include local fruit growers who have been integrally linked to the business for decades, ensuring both continuity and community alignment.

The symbolic sale price of R1 underscores Tiger Brands’ primary objective of finding a sustainable solution for the business rather than generating revenue from the transaction. By exiting responsibly, the company has helped preserve a cornerstone of the local economy.

Government Applauds Proactive Collaboration

Premier Winde praised all parties involved for their commitment to a solution that prioritizes job security and long-term sustainability.

“This positive development will bring much-needed relief to the employees, their families, and the broader Langeberg region,” he said. “Our priority throughout this process has been to protect jobs. Apart from the thousands of positions saved at Langeberg & Ashton Foods, this agreement also secures many more agricultural jobs on the surrounding farms.”

Winde emphasized the broader implications of employment in rural areas: “A job is more than a pay cheque—it offers dignity, purpose, and the power to transform entire families for generations.”

Economic and Agricultural Impacts

The Western Cape MEC for Agriculture, Economic Development and Tourism, Dr. Ivan Meyer, also welcomed the transaction, highlighting the strategic alignment with the provincial government’s Growth for Jobs strategy.

“Our goal is to protect and grow the agri-processing sub-sector, which is essential for increasing exports, creating jobs, and supporting rural economies. This deal secures a vital link in the deciduous fruit value chain and supports the economic resilience of our farming communities,” Meyer stated.

Meyer added that the government will continue to engage with stakeholders to ensure the long-term success of the new ownership and provide support where necessary, particularly in terms of infrastructure, logistics, and market access.

A Community Saved

The sale has injected new hope into Ashton, a town deeply reliant on the fruit processing industry. For many families, the loss of L&AF would have been economically devastating, creating a domino effect of job losses, farm closures, and shrinking regional exports.

Instead, the future now holds promise. With local growers at the helm, and the provincial government’s backing, Langeberg & Ashton Foods appears poised for a new chapter—one rooted in community investment and regional sustainability.

Looking Ahead

The new owners will assume operational control with the goal of maintaining existing supply chains, preserving institutional knowledge, and expanding export markets. There are early indications that value-added processing, branding, and product diversification may form part of the new vision for the business.

Meanwhile, Tiger Brands is being commended for taking a responsible corporate stance during a difficult transition. “Your dedication to seeing that this agreement reaches a positive conclusion is commendable,” said Premier Winde.

As the dust settles on the transaction, the Western Cape government reiterated its commitment to growing jobs and protecting critical industries in the province. With over 3,000 livelihoods preserved and renewed optimism in the region, the R1 deal may prove to be one of the most impactful bargains in South Africa’s recent economic history.