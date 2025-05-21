Starmer's Surprising U-Turn: Winter Fuel Subsidies Set to Return

In a pivotal policy shift, British Prime Minister Keir Starmer announced plans to reverse an unpopular move that revoked winter fuel subsidies for millions of retirees. This maneuver, aimed at boosting eligibility for the subsidies, comes amidst rising inflation concerns.

Starmer's government, which has faced declining popularity since the removal of these allowances last July, is responding to public pressure and economic indicators. The Prime Minister emphasized the need to ensure retirees feel the benefits of improving economic conditions.

With suggestions of redefining or scrapping the restrictive measure, Starmer indicated the decision would form part of an upcoming fiscal event. Opposition parties challenge the credibility of this potential U-turn, though Starmer insists current economic growth allows for such policy flexibility.

(With inputs from agencies.)