Tragedy on the Tracks: Shalimar Express Derailment in Punjab

At least 11 people sustained injuries when a passenger train derailed in Punjab province, Pakistan, an official confirmed on Thursday.

The Shalimar Express, traveling from Karachi to Lahore, collided with a tractor trolley at a railway crossing near Faisalabad, approximately 130 kilometers from Lahore, according to Pakistan Railways.

The accident caused 12 coaches and the engine to derail, injuring 11 passengers, who have since been treated. Authorities report no fatalities. The trolley, stuck on the tracks, was abandoned by its driver, leading to the collision that derailed the train nearly one kilometer off its course.

(With inputs from agencies.)