Left Menu

Tragedy on the Tracks: Shalimar Express Derailment in Punjab

At least 11 people were injured when the Shalimar Express train derailed in Pakistan's Punjab after colliding with a brick-laden tractor trolley at a railway crossing near Faisalabad. The train was en route from Karachi to Lahore. No fatalities were reported, and the injured are receiving medical aid.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lahore | Updated: 21-05-2025 19:30 IST | Created: 21-05-2025 19:30 IST
Tragedy on the Tracks: Shalimar Express Derailment in Punjab
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

At least 11 people sustained injuries when a passenger train derailed in Punjab province, Pakistan, an official confirmed on Thursday.

The Shalimar Express, traveling from Karachi to Lahore, collided with a tractor trolley at a railway crossing near Faisalabad, approximately 130 kilometers from Lahore, according to Pakistan Railways.

The accident caused 12 coaches and the engine to derail, injuring 11 passengers, who have since been treated. Authorities report no fatalities. The trolley, stuck on the tracks, was abandoned by its driver, leading to the collision that derailed the train nearly one kilometer off its course.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Petrobras Nears Drilling Approval with Simulation Plan in Foz do Amazonas

Petrobras Nears Drilling Approval with Simulation Plan in Foz do Amazonas

 Global
2
Waymo's New Horizons: Green Light for Expanded Robotaxi Services in California

Waymo's New Horizons: Green Light for Expanded Robotaxi Services in Californ...

 Global
3
Charges Dismissed for Newark Mayor Amid Immigration Detention Center Controversy

Charges Dismissed for Newark Mayor Amid Immigration Detention Center Controv...

 Global
4
Legal Battle Ensues Over Wrongful Deportation of Guatemalan Asylum Seeker

Legal Battle Ensues Over Wrongful Deportation of Guatemalan Asylum Seeker

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From honey to meat: How AI is exposing hidden food frauds with 98% accuracy

Digital agriculture tools advance, but validation gaps undermine crop diagnostics

From hallucinations to misfire: How AI may think like aphasic brain

Machine learning key to early detection of acute malnutrition in Sub-Saharan Africa

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025