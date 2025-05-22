Left Menu

Thunderstorm Chaos: Fallen Tree Halts Train in West Bengal

A branch fell on a train roof during a thunderstorm in West Bengal, causing a brief service disruption in the Lalgola section. The incident resulted in sparks but no injuries. Passenger movement was temporarily halted for 30 minutes, with services now back to normal.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 22-05-2025 00:40 IST | Created: 22-05-2025 00:40 IST
Thunderstorm Chaos: Fallen Tree Halts Train in West Bengal
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A foreign object, suspected to be a tree branch, fell on a train compartment roof amid a thunderstorm in West Bengal's Murshidabad district, briefly disrupting services. The incident occurred as the train left Rezinagar Station and approached a railway gate, with no injuries reported.

Eastern Railway officials stated that the branch made contact with the pantograph, causing a spark. The pantograph, vital for electric trains, connects with overhead lines to collect power. Such occurrences are natural during severe weather, officials noted.

The train was halted for 30 minutes before resuming its journey. Despite social media reports of passenger commotion, officials assured that there were no significant tensions or casualties.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tariff-Induced Prices: Inflation Impacts and Fed's Strategic Patience

Tariff-Induced Prices: Inflation Impacts and Fed's Strategic Patience

 Global
2
Sports Highlights: From World Pride Cancellations to NFL Olympic Dreams

Sports Highlights: From World Pride Cancellations to NFL Olympic Dreams

 Global
3
NFL Players Set to Tackle Flag Football at Los Angeles 2028 Olympics

NFL Players Set to Tackle Flag Football at Los Angeles 2028 Olympics

 Global
4
Reuters US Domestic News Summary

Reuters US Domestic News Summary

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From honey to meat: How AI is exposing hidden food frauds with 98% accuracy

Digital agriculture tools advance, but validation gaps undermine crop diagnostics

From hallucinations to misfire: How AI may think like aphasic brain

Machine learning key to early detection of acute malnutrition in Sub-Saharan Africa

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025