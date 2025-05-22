Thunderstorm Chaos: Fallen Tree Halts Train in West Bengal
A branch fell on a train roof during a thunderstorm in West Bengal, causing a brief service disruption in the Lalgola section. The incident resulted in sparks but no injuries. Passenger movement was temporarily halted for 30 minutes, with services now back to normal.
- Country:
- India
A foreign object, suspected to be a tree branch, fell on a train compartment roof amid a thunderstorm in West Bengal's Murshidabad district, briefly disrupting services. The incident occurred as the train left Rezinagar Station and approached a railway gate, with no injuries reported.
Eastern Railway officials stated that the branch made contact with the pantograph, causing a spark. The pantograph, vital for electric trains, connects with overhead lines to collect power. Such occurrences are natural during severe weather, officials noted.
The train was halted for 30 minutes before resuming its journey. Despite social media reports of passenger commotion, officials assured that there were no significant tensions or casualties.
(With inputs from agencies.)
