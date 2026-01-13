Indian Railways Fare Calculation: A Trade Secret Under RTI Act

The Indian Railways has declared its methodology for calculating passenger train fares a 'trade secret,' thereby making it exempt from disclosure under the Right to Information (RTI) Act. This revelation came as the Central Information Commission (CIC) dismissed a request for details on fare calculation for services like the Paschim Superfast Express.

The Railway Board, in documents accessed by PTI, explained that fare structure is contingent upon class-based variations due to different facilities provided. The fare calculation policy is considered a matter of trade secret or intellectual property rights and protected under Section 8 of the RTI Act, which exempts various sensitive data, including trade secrets, from being disclosed.

Grounding their stance in previous CIC orders, railway officials noted that the Indian Railways operates as a commercial entity while fulfilling social responsibilities in the national interest. The Railway Board's Chief Public Information Officer asserted that releasing detailed pricing methods would not benefit public interest, as any profit serves the common man rather than private gain. Information Commissioner Swagat Das upheld the response from the railway, finding no need for further intervention and disposed of the appeal.

(With inputs from agencies.)