Left Menu

Fitch Adjusts India's Economic Growth Forecast Amidst Pandemic Recovery

Fitch Ratings revised India's growth potential outlook for 2023-2028 to 6.4%, up from a prior estimate of 6.2%. This adjustment followed stronger-than-expected economic resilience post-pandemic. Despite a general reduction in medium-term projections for emerging markets, India's growth prospects demonstrate an optimistic turnaround.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 22-05-2025 10:59 IST | Created: 22-05-2025 10:59 IST
Fitch Adjusts India's Economic Growth Forecast Amidst Pandemic Recovery
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Fitch Ratings has updated its economic forecast for India, raising the country's projected average annual growth from 6.2% to 6.4% through to 2028.

The adjustment comes as the Indian economy shows robust recovery from the pandemic, exceeding expectations set in the November 2023 report. This suggests the pandemic's adverse impacts were less severe than anticipated.

While India's prospects are on the rise, Fitch has slightly trimmed growth projections for the ten emerging markets evaluated in its Global Economic Outlook, with a new weighted growth projection of 3.9% compared to previous estimates.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tariff-Induced Prices: Inflation Impacts and Fed's Strategic Patience

Tariff-Induced Prices: Inflation Impacts and Fed's Strategic Patience

 Global
2
Sports Highlights: From World Pride Cancellations to NFL Olympic Dreams

Sports Highlights: From World Pride Cancellations to NFL Olympic Dreams

 Global
3
NFL Players Set to Tackle Flag Football at Los Angeles 2028 Olympics

NFL Players Set to Tackle Flag Football at Los Angeles 2028 Olympics

 Global
4
Reuters US Domestic News Summary

Reuters US Domestic News Summary

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From honey to meat: How AI is exposing hidden food frauds with 98% accuracy

Digital agriculture tools advance, but validation gaps undermine crop diagnostics

From hallucinations to misfire: How AI may think like aphasic brain

Machine learning key to early detection of acute malnutrition in Sub-Saharan Africa

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025