Record Highs in Emerging Markets: AI Optimism Drives Surge

Emerging market stocks and currencies soared to new highs on Wednesday, fueled by a wave of AI optimism. Investors were closely watching South Africa's annual budget announcement.

The MSCI's emerging market equities index rose 1.3%, marking its sixth consecutive day of growth. The currency index also saw a modest 0.2% increase.

In Asia, the tech sector led the surge as shares remained more affordable compared to inflated Wall Street tech giants. This shift came after San Francisco-based startup Anthropic launched new AI functionalities, renewing hopes for substantial industry profits. Meanwhile, in South Africa, Johannesburg stocks climbed 1%, and the rand strengthened 0.4% as traders awaited the budget's details.

