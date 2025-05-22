Left Menu

Bajaj Auto Shifts Gears: Acquires Majority Stake in KTM

Bajaj Auto Ltd plans to acquire a majority stake in financially troubled Austrian bike maker KTM through its subsidiary. Arranging 800 million euro in debt funding, Bajaj aims to transform from a minority investor to a majority owner of KTM, enhancing its global growth, brand, and technology leadership.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 22-05-2025 13:26 IST | Created: 22-05-2025 13:26 IST
Bajaj Auto Shifts Gears: Acquires Majority Stake in KTM
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Bajaj Auto Ltd, a major Indian auto manufacturer, announced its strategic move to acquire a majority stake in the financially struggling Austrian motorcycle maker KTM. The acquisition will be executed through Bajaj's wholly-owned subsidiary, Bajaj Auto International Holdings BV, which has secured a substantial debt package of 800 million euros.

This acquisition marks a significant shift for Bajaj, transitioning from a dormant minority investor to a pivotal stakeholder in KTM. The Indian company plans to leverage this move to enhance KTM's global operations, continue joint developments, and expand sales both in India and international markets covering 80 countries.

With financial restructuring underway, Bajaj aims to infuse new capital into KTM, aiding in the company's operational revival. The initiative is expected to improve KTM's financial stability and drive innovation, positioning Bajaj as a formidable entity in the high-performance motorcycle sector worldwide.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tariff-Induced Prices: Inflation Impacts and Fed's Strategic Patience

Tariff-Induced Prices: Inflation Impacts and Fed's Strategic Patience

 Global
2
Sports Highlights: From World Pride Cancellations to NFL Olympic Dreams

Sports Highlights: From World Pride Cancellations to NFL Olympic Dreams

 Global
3
NFL Players Set to Tackle Flag Football at Los Angeles 2028 Olympics

NFL Players Set to Tackle Flag Football at Los Angeles 2028 Olympics

 Global
4
Reuters US Domestic News Summary

Reuters US Domestic News Summary

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From honey to meat: How AI is exposing hidden food frauds with 98% accuracy

Digital agriculture tools advance, but validation gaps undermine crop diagnostics

From hallucinations to misfire: How AI may think like aphasic brain

Machine learning key to early detection of acute malnutrition in Sub-Saharan Africa

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025