Bajaj Auto Shifts Gears: Acquires Majority Stake in KTM

Bajaj Auto Ltd, a major Indian auto manufacturer, announced its strategic move to acquire a majority stake in the financially struggling Austrian motorcycle maker KTM. The acquisition will be executed through Bajaj's wholly-owned subsidiary, Bajaj Auto International Holdings BV, which has secured a substantial debt package of 800 million euros.

This acquisition marks a significant shift for Bajaj, transitioning from a dormant minority investor to a pivotal stakeholder in KTM. The Indian company plans to leverage this move to enhance KTM's global operations, continue joint developments, and expand sales both in India and international markets covering 80 countries.

With financial restructuring underway, Bajaj aims to infuse new capital into KTM, aiding in the company's operational revival. The initiative is expected to improve KTM's financial stability and drive innovation, positioning Bajaj as a formidable entity in the high-performance motorcycle sector worldwide.

