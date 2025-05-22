PM Modi Virtually Inaugurates Modernized Amrit Bharat Railway Stations in Jharkhand

Prime Minister Narendra Modi initiated the virtual inauguration of three renovated railway stations in Jharkhand on Thursday. The stations at Govindpur Road, Rajmahal, and Shankarpur are part of the broader Amrit Bharat Station Scheme, covering 103 stations across India.

The redevelopment of Govindpur Road station, which cost approximately Rs 6.65 crore, was part of significant infrastructure enhancements. Initially, the foundation for this project was laid on February 26, 2024. The transformed station now boasts a modern building, improved waiting areas, advanced ticket counters, and several amenities for differently-abled passengers.

Complementing the infrastructural improvements, the stations also feature local art and reflect cultural heritage. State officials, including Land and Revenue Minister Deepak Birua, attended the ceremony. The scheme aims for a holistic enhancement of the passenger experience through a blend of modern facilities and cultural elements.

