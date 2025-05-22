Odisha's Industrial Leap: A New Era for Growth and Employment

In a significant move to bolster Odisha's industrial landscape, Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Thursday laid the groundwork for 24 projects that represent a staggering investment of Rs 1,15,000 crore. This massive financial infusion is anticipated to generate employment opportunities for 36,000 individuals, signaling a robust boost to the local economy.

Among the prominent ventures, Tata Steel Limited stands out with its 5 MTPA Integrated Steel Plant expansion in Kalinga Nagar, soaking up Rs 47,599 crore and projecting 4,625 new jobs. Accompanying this are pioneering initiatives undertaken by JSL Group and Jatia Steel Limited, among others, further enhancing the industrial milieu.

The event also marked the ceremonial commencement of several foreign-backed projects with investments from Germany, Japan, and the USA, reflecting the state's growing appeal to global investors. As these new ventures take shape, Odisha is poised to transform into a thriving hub for industry, innovation, and employment.

(With inputs from agencies.)