TVS and OOR Cabs Drive Green Mobility in Tamil Nadu

TVS Motor Company has partnered with OOR Cabs to supply 500 TVS King EV MAX electric three-wheelers by 2025-26. This venture aims to promote eco-friendly urban transportation in Tamil Nadu, starting with Trichy, and later expanding to other cities. The partnership emphasizes sustainable mobility and an enhanced passenger experience.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 22-05-2025 17:24 IST | Created: 22-05-2025 17:24 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
TVS Motor Company has announced a significant partnership with cab aggregator startup OOR Cabs to supply 500 TVS King EV MAX electric three-wheelers during the fiscal year 2025-26.

The partnership is designed to foster sustainable urban mobility throughout Tamil Nadu. Starting in Trichy, OOR Cabs will integrate these EVs into its fleet to offer eco-friendly city transport and plans to extend services to Madurai and Coimbatore. This move underscores both companies' dedication to providing cleaner and efficient transportation solutions.

Key features of the TVS King EV Max, such as Bluetooth connectivity and quick charging, have been customized for an enhanced passenger experience. This collaboration is set to transform mobility in Tier 2 and Tier 3 cities, aligning with Tamil Nadu's clean mobility goals while supporting sustainable livelihoods.

(With inputs from agencies.)

