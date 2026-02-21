Delhi's Urban Mobility Milestone: RRTS Corridor Set to Transform Commute

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Saturday praised the Delhi-Ghaziabad-Meerut Regional Rapid Transit System (RRTS) for its transformative potential in easing the commute for thousands of residents. Set to open on Sunday, she emphasized that the new corridor would significantly reduce the number of private vehicles on the roads.

Gupta highlighted the project's benefits in alleviating congestion and facilitating safer, faster, and more comfortable journeys for commuters. By decreasing vehicular traffic, the corridor is expected to lessen carbon emissions, positively impacting both Delhi and the wider National Capital Region.

Regarded as a major infrastructure milestone, the Rs 30,000-crore Namo Bharat Corridor represents a substantial enhancement in public transport, marking a pivotal point in urban mobility for the capital city and beyond.