ITC Ltd Reports Modest Profit Growth Amid Rural Demand Surge

Consumer goods giant ITC Ltd has announced a modest increase in its net profit for the March quarter, attributed to a surge in rural demand and the steady performance of its core cigarette business. The firm's standalone net profit grew by 2%, reaching Rs 6,416.85 crore compared to the previous year's Rs 6,287.57 crore.

The earnings account for a one-time gain from the demerger of ITC Hotels, totaling Rs 15,179 crore. Meanwhile, a strong monsoon spurred rural demand, counterbalancing the impact of inflation on urban consumption. The cigarette segment, which remains ITC's major revenue generator, saw a 4% increase, while the consumer goods sector, featuring brands like Aashirvaad and Sunfeast, rose by 3.7%.

ITC's full fiscal year profit amounted to Rs 20,092 crore on a revenue of Rs 73,465 crore, signifying a year-on-year revenue climb of 10.2%. The company also announced several strategic acquisitions and interventions to boost its presence in high-growth markets, aligning with its ITC Next Strategy for enhanced competitiveness.

