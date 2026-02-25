Left Menu

Countdown to Crucial Rajya Sabha Election in Maharashtra

The election for seven Rajya Sabha seats in Maharashtra is scheduled for March 16. Nominations close on March 5, with scrutiny on March 6. Notably, Sharad Pawar's term is ending, and it's unclear if he'll run again. Voting will take place at Vidhan Bhavan, if necessary.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 25-02-2026 19:08 IST | Created: 25-02-2026 19:08 IST
Countdown to Crucial Rajya Sabha Election in Maharashtra
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In Maharashtra, the stage is set for a significant political event as the election notification for seven Rajya Sabha seats was issued recently. Key dates have been outlined, with polling scheduled for March 16, and nominations closing on March 5.

Among the notable incumbents, Sharad Pawar stands out, as the expiration of his term in April raises questions about his political future. Returning Officer Vilas Athawale has confirmed that the scrutiny of nominations will commence on March 6, while candidates have until March 9 to withdraw their candidacies.

The election process will, if deemed necessary, proceed with voting on March 16 at the Vidhan Bhavan between 9 am and 4 pm, followed by the counting of votes. This election could play a pivotal role in shaping the political landscape of the region.

TRENDING

1
Legal Expert Arrested for Bomb Hoax to Halt Girlfriend's Job Interview

Legal Expert Arrested for Bomb Hoax to Halt Girlfriend's Job Interview

 India
2
New Era Begins: Bangladesh Appoints Central Bank Governor Amid Political Shift

New Era Begins: Bangladesh Appoints Central Bank Governor Amid Political Shi...

 Bangladesh
3
NBEMS Achieves Record-Breaking AI in Healthcare Live Stream

NBEMS Achieves Record-Breaking AI in Healthcare Live Stream

 India
4
Fugitive's Return: Arrest at Mangaluru Airport

Fugitive's Return: Arrest at Mangaluru Airport

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Is AI now a structural force in society? Study urges rethinking global governance

AI failures start with bad data

Agentic AI could expand access to cybersecurity careers

Confident but wrong: Examining AI hallucination through student lens

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026