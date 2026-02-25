Countdown to Crucial Rajya Sabha Election in Maharashtra

In Maharashtra, the stage is set for a significant political event as the election notification for seven Rajya Sabha seats was issued recently. Key dates have been outlined, with polling scheduled for March 16, and nominations closing on March 5.

Among the notable incumbents, Sharad Pawar stands out, as the expiration of his term in April raises questions about his political future. Returning Officer Vilas Athawale has confirmed that the scrutiny of nominations will commence on March 6, while candidates have until March 9 to withdraw their candidacies.

The election process will, if deemed necessary, proceed with voting on March 16 at the Vidhan Bhavan between 9 am and 4 pm, followed by the counting of votes. This election could play a pivotal role in shaping the political landscape of the region.