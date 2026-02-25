Punjab Congress Warns of Financial Burden from AAP Schemes

Punjab Congress president, Amarinder Singh Raja Warring, criticized the state government on Wednesday for what he described as irresponsible financial management under the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP). Warring accused the government of pushing Punjab towards financial instability with schemes announced without clear funding sources.

He expressed concern that such financial commitments would unfairly burden the next government, potentially taking office in 2027. Warring referenced past unfulfilled promises, including the commitment of Rs 1,000 per month to every woman in Punjab.

Highlighting Punjab's current debt exceeding Rs 4 lakh crore, Warring urged the AAP government to disclose funding sources for new schemes to prevent further financial strain. He emphasized that the state should avoid being pushed deeper into debt due to unsustainable fiscal policies.