Nagaland Assembly's Crucial Budget Session Kicks Off

The Nagaland assembly's budget session will occur in two phases. Part one starts on March 2, including the governor's address and various administrative discussions. Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio will present the 2026–27 budget in phase two. Key issues include the FNTA agreement and demands to amend liquor prohibition laws.

The Nagaland budget session is set to unfold in two phases, commencing on March 2, according to official sources. Part one will open with the governor's address and extend till March 12, featuring five sittings, while the second phase's schedule will be disclosed later. Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio will present the 2026–27 budget during the latter phase.

In the initial phase, the assembly is poised for a series of discussions on significant public matters. Lawmakers will review various administrative reports, table committee documents, and debate the Motion of Thanks. Both government and private members will introduce multiple bills and resolutions in this legislative segment.

Issues expected to dominate the session include the presentation of the FNTA agreement, trends in state financials, and debates on amending the Nagaland Liquor Total Prohibition Act of 1989. This session marks the first major legislative gathering post the merger of political parties NDPP and NPF.

