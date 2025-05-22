Left Menu

Trump's Tax Bill Shakes U.S. Stock Markets

The S&P 500 wavered after the U.S. House narrowly passed President Trump's tax and spending bill, possibly adding $3.8 trillion to national debt. The bill, facing Senate deliberation, may cut green-energy subsidies, impacting solar stocks. Alphabet reached near three-month highs amid mixed sector performance.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 22-05-2025 21:52 IST | Created: 22-05-2025 21:52 IST
The S&P 500 showed instability on Thursday following the U.S. House of Representatives' narrow approval of President Donald Trump's tax and spending bill. The legislation, likely to increase national debt by $3.8 trillion over a decade, faces scrutiny in a Senate dominated by Republicans.

The projected cessation of green-energy subsidies adversely affected solar stocks, with First Solar experiencing a significant decline. Nevertheless, tech giant Alphabet climbed to nearly three-month highs, demonstrating mixed market reactions amidst sector volatility.

Amidst the legislative upheavals, Treasury yields edged near historical peaks. Indicative of ongoing market challenges, U.S. stock indexes have been affected by tariff dynamics, bolstered only by temporary trade easements and tame inflation metrics.

