Tensions Surge Between US and Cuba After Deadly Sea Confrontation

In a highly charged confrontation, Cuban soldiers engaged in a firefight with a Florida-registered speedboat, killing four passengers and injuring six others, Cuba's government announced on Wednesday. The boat, said to be carrying armed Cubans from the US, allegedly fired first, prompting defensive action from the soldiers.

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio stated that the American government is meticulously gathering facts to ascertain if any US citizens or permanent residents were involved. Rubio emphasized that the US will not solely rely on the narrative provided by Cuban authorities, pointing out the unusual nature of such maritime incidents.

The incident threatens to further strain diplomatic relations between the two nations, already tense following recent US policy changes impacting Cuba's oil supplies. Both the US Department of Homeland Security and the Coast Guard are actively pursuing a detailed investigation to independently verify the Cuban government's claims.

(With inputs from agencies.)