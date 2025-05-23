ITFC Signs $2.6 Billion in Trade and Development Deals at 2025 IsDB Meetings

The International Islamic Trade Finance Corporation (ITFC), a key entity of the Islamic Development Bank (IsDB) Group, concluded a landmark participation at the 2025 IsDB Group Annual Meetings in Algiers, Algeria. Demonstrating its expanding role as a premier enabler of trade and economic development, ITFC signed a series of transformative agreements and partnerships totaling approximately US$2.6 billion. These agreements reinforce its pivotal mission to promote sustainable development and trade resilience across member states of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) and globally.

Strengthening Sovereign and Strategic Sector Financing

A centerpiece of ITFC’s engagement was the signing of a five-year framework agreement with the Republic of Senegal. Valued at EUR 2 billion, this agreement underscores a comprehensive support strategy for the country’s critical sectors including energy, agriculture, healthcare, and small and medium-sized enterprise (SME) development. The agreement represents one of the largest sovereign financing initiatives undertaken by ITFC, designed to drive inclusive economic growth and bolster socio-economic infrastructure.

In a similar vein, a strategic Murabaha trade finance facility was formalized with the Republic of Guinea through its central bank. This financing targets the procurement of essential commodities, notably petroleum products, which are vital for national energy stability and everyday economic activities.

Further bolstering its impact in West Africa, ITFC inked a US$100 million Murabaha facility with the ECOWAS Bank for Investment and Development (EBID), designed to facilitate the import of essential commodities for private sector stakeholders throughout OIC member states.

Empowering the Private Sector and Promoting Islamic Finance

A strong commitment to private sector development was visible in ITFC’s outreach to financial institutions in Central Asia and the Middle East. In Uzbekistan, ITFC finalized a US$10 million Mudaraba financing deal with Smartbank, followed by an expansion agreement with Agrobank, raising its financing line to US$25 million. Both deals are tailored to foster Islamic finance practices and support entrepreneurial activities across Uzbekistan’s private sector.

In Turkiye, ITFC executed a EUR 20 million Murabaha facility with Albaraka Türk. This deal aims to increase accessibility to Shariah-compliant financing for SMEs, reinforcing Turkiye’s dynamic trade sector and aligning with ITFC’s objective of facilitating financial inclusion.

Expanding African Outreach

In host country Algeria, ITFC signed a US$100 million syndicated Letter of Credit (LC) confirmation facility with Crédit Populaire d’Algérie (CPA). This move is designed to strengthen trade operations for both public and private sector actors, with a particular emphasis on supporting the SME ecosystem.

Additionally, new trade finance avenues were opened in Cameroon, where EUR 10 million facilities were signed with both Crédit Communautaire d’Afrique (CCA) Bank and Commercial Bank Cameroon. In Nigeria, a US$15 million Murabaha agreement was signed with The Alternative Bank to support pre-export agriculture financing and essential equipment imports, enhancing productivity and value chains in key sectors.

Deepening Regional Integration and Knowledge Sharing

One of the significant non-financial milestones was the signing of a grant agreement with Algeria under the AfTIAS 2.0 initiative. This initiative will bolster cross-border trade between Algeria and Tunisia, facilitating smoother trade logistics and reducing operational barriers for regional commerce.

Complementing these developments, ITFC hosted a series of high-level events during the Private Sector Forum. Panels and knowledge-sharing sessions explored strategies for trade facilitation, regional economic integration, and the diversification of trade portfolios across OIC countries. These platforms fostered dialogue among policymakers, financial institutions, and private sector representatives, enhancing collective understanding and cooperation.

A Vision for Inclusive and Sustainable Growth

The 2025 Annual Meetings in Algiers marked a pivotal chapter in ITFC’s evolving legacy. By mobilizing nearly US$2.6 billion in trade and development finance, the Corporation has reaffirmed its steadfast commitment to delivering inclusive, Shariah-compliant, and impact-driven financial solutions. These initiatives not only aim to fortify trade and supply chains but also to enhance food and energy security, promote Islamic finance instruments, and advance sustainable development goals across its diverse member base.

Through strategic partnerships, robust financing, and innovative trade facilitation efforts, ITFC continues to position itself as a transformative force in the global Islamic finance ecosystem—empowering nations, businesses, and communities toward a more prosperous future.