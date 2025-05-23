GRMI and Rome Business School Forge Strategic Partnership for Global Education Excellence

In a significant stride towards enhancing global academic collaboration, the Global Risk Management Institute (GRMI) of Gurugram, India, and the Rome Business School (RBS) in Italy have announced a strategic partnership. The agreement, unveiled on May 23, 2025, aims to boost research, innovation, and academic excellence, resonating with India's National Education Policy (NEP) 2020.

A key aspect of this alliance is the introduction of joint and dual certification programs. These initiatives will afford Indian students enrolled in GRMI's Post Graduate Diploma in Risk Management (PGDRM) international exposure, offering them access to masters and dual certifications with specialization options in areas such as Finance, Artificial Intelligence, and Supply Chain Management. The programs, accredited by the International University of Valencia, Spain, promise enhanced global recognition and credibility.

Furthermore, this collaboration emphasizes the significance of global mobility and cross-border academic exchange. Efforts are geared toward fostering student and faculty exchange programs, promoting diversity and international understanding. The partnership not only enriches the learning environment but also prepares students for a globalized workforce. Additionally, the alliance aims to enhance educational infrastructure by sharing best practices, thus aligning student capabilities with the demands of the global economy.

(With inputs from agencies.)