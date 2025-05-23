Left Menu

Pakistan Extends Airspace Closure to Indian Airlines Amid Heightened Tensions

Pakistan has extended its airspace closure for Indian airlines until June 24. The ban affects all aircraft linked to India, including military planes. This decision continues previous restrictions as ongoing tensions persist between the nuclear-armed neighbors, Pakistan and India.

Updated: 23-05-2025 18:24 IST | Created: 23-05-2025 18:24 IST
In a recent development, Pakistan has announced an extension of its airspace closure to all Indian airlines. This ban will remain in effect until 4:59 a.m. local time on June 24, according to a statement released by the Pakistan Airports Authority on Friday.

The restriction is comprehensive, affecting all aircraft registered, operated, owned, or leased by India, including Indian military aircraft, as confirmed by the authority's statement.

This decision follows Pakistan's earlier move to impose similar restrictions last month, amid ongoing tensions with India. The two countries, both nuclear-armed, have been experiencing strained relations, prompting such measures.

