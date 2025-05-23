Left Menu

Turkish Tensions: India's Civil Aviation Conundrum

The Indian civil aviation ministry, led by Union Minister K Rammohan Naidu, is evaluating inputs from IndiGo and security agencies regarding planes leased from Turkish Airlines amidst a recent revocation of security clearance for a Turkish company by BCAS, sparked by Turkiye's controversial political stance.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 23-05-2025 21:03 IST | Created: 23-05-2025 21:03 IST
  • India

The civil aviation ministry in India is currently assessing feedback from IndiGo and security agencies concerning the airline's leasing of aircraft from Turkish Airlines. This scrutiny was confirmed by Union Minister K Rammohan Naidu on Friday, who noted that the next steps will be more carefully considered once all information is reviewed.

Recently, the Bureau of Civil Aviation Security (BCAS) revoked the security clearance for Turkish company Celebi Airport Services India Pvt Ltd, citing national security concerns. This action followed Turkiye's political alignment with Pakistan, raising diplomatic tensions after India conducted strikes on terror camps in Pakistan.

As a result, some travel agencies have advised against trips to Turkiye. Meanwhile, IndiGo remains compliant with regulatory standards for operating Boeing 777s leased from Turkish Airlines. CEO Pieter Elbers indicated that the decision on lease renewals rests with the Indian government.

(With inputs from agencies.)

