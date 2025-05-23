Tensions Rise as Gig Workers Demand Fair Treatment from Zepto

The Telangana Gig and Platform Workers' Union (TGPWU) has accused the quick commerce platform Zepto of engaging in exploitative practices. In a letter addressed to the Department of Labour, the union highlighted issues such as drastically reduced delivery rates and lack of basic labor protections for workers.

The union's letter, also addressed to Zepto's CEO, claimed that delivery workers are pushed to meet unrealistic and dangerous delivery deadlines. It criticized the lack of guaranteed income and redressal mechanisms for arbitrary fines and suspensions imposed on workers, along with inadequate provisions for rest and resources.

Despite the peaceful strike held by the union, Zepto has refuted these allegations. The company stated that a significant portion of order costs benefits the workers and maintained that earnings are consistent. Zepto also pointed to existing insurance and welfare programs for partners.

(With inputs from agencies.)