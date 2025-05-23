Left Menu

Tensions Rise as Gig Workers Demand Fair Treatment from Zepto

The Telangana Gig and Platform Workers' Union has accused Zepto of exploitative practices, prompting a strike in Hyderabad. Concerns include low pay, lack of safety, and poor working conditions, whereas Zepto claims transparency and benefits. The union seeks intervention from the state labor department for resolution.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 23-05-2025 21:14 IST | Created: 23-05-2025 21:14 IST
Tensions Rise as Gig Workers Demand Fair Treatment from Zepto
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Telangana Gig and Platform Workers' Union (TGPWU) has accused the quick commerce platform Zepto of engaging in exploitative practices. In a letter addressed to the Department of Labour, the union highlighted issues such as drastically reduced delivery rates and lack of basic labor protections for workers.

The union's letter, also addressed to Zepto's CEO, claimed that delivery workers are pushed to meet unrealistic and dangerous delivery deadlines. It criticized the lack of guaranteed income and redressal mechanisms for arbitrary fines and suspensions imposed on workers, along with inadequate provisions for rest and resources.

Despite the peaceful strike held by the union, Zepto has refuted these allegations. The company stated that a significant portion of order costs benefits the workers and maintained that earnings are consistent. Zepto also pointed to existing insurance and welfare programs for partners.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
North Korean Warship Launch Mishap: Kim Jong Un's Unforgiving Stance

North Korean Warship Launch Mishap: Kim Jong Un's Unforgiving Stance

 South Korea
2
Australia's Southeast Battles Torrential Rain and Flash Floods

Australia's Southeast Battles Torrential Rain and Flash Floods

 Global
3
President Trump's Crucial Decision on Nippon Steel's Bid

President Trump's Crucial Decision on Nippon Steel's Bid

 Global
4
North Korea's Mid-Year Political Pulse Check

North Korea's Mid-Year Political Pulse Check

 South Korea

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From honey to meat: How AI is exposing hidden food frauds with 98% accuracy

Digital agriculture tools advance, but validation gaps undermine crop diagnostics

From hallucinations to misfire: How AI may think like aphasic brain

Machine learning key to early detection of acute malnutrition in Sub-Saharan Africa

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025