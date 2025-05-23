Left Menu

Weather Disrupts Flights Amid Heavy Downpour

Heavy rains disrupted flight operations at the city airport on Friday, causing delays and diversions. Flights from Dubai, Colombo, Mumbai, and New Delhi were among those affected. Two Hyderabad flights were redirected to Bengaluru due to the inclement weather.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 23-05-2025 22:15 IST | Created: 23-05-2025 22:15 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Heavy rains hit the city and surrounding areas on Friday, causing significant disruptions at the airport, including flight diversions.

Airport officials reported that 12 flights, both domestic and international, faced delays. Affected destinations included Dubai, Colombo, Mumbai, and New Delhi.

Due to adverse weather conditions, two flights originating from Hyderabad were diverted to Bengaluru.

(With inputs from agencies.)

