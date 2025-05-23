Weather Disrupts Flights Amid Heavy Downpour
Heavy rains disrupted flight operations at the city airport on Friday, causing delays and diversions. Flights from Dubai, Colombo, Mumbai, and New Delhi were among those affected. Two Hyderabad flights were redirected to Bengaluru due to the inclement weather.
Heavy rains hit the city and surrounding areas on Friday, causing significant disruptions at the airport, including flight diversions.
Airport officials reported that 12 flights, both domestic and international, faced delays. Affected destinations included Dubai, Colombo, Mumbai, and New Delhi.
Due to adverse weather conditions, two flights originating from Hyderabad were diverted to Bengaluru.
