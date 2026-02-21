Left Menu

BJYM Stages Protest Against Congress in Himachal Pradesh

The Himachal Pradesh Bhartiya Janta Yuva Morcha protested against the Indian Youth Congress's 'shirtless protest' at the AI Summit in Delhi, criticizing Congress for allegedly tarnishing India's global image. BJYM claims that the actions were instigated by Rahul Gandhi and reflect Congress's negative politics under Prime Minister Modi's leadership.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Shimla | Updated: 21-02-2026 19:20 IST | Created: 21-02-2026 19:20 IST
The Himachal Pradesh Bhartiya Janta Yuva Morcha (BJYM) took to the streets on Saturday to express their dismay at the Indian Youth Congress's provocative 'shirtless protest' at the AI Summit in Delhi. BJYM members gathered outside the deputy commissioner's office, voicing their disapproval through slogans targeting Congress and Rahul Gandhi.

Sushil Karsholi, a state general secretary for the BJYM, accused Congress of engaging in anarchic politics, calling the protest a deliberate attempt to tarnish India's global reputation. He highlighted national outrage over the incident, alleging it was a premeditated act orchestrated by Rahul Gandhi.

Underlining the steady progress India is making under Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Karsholi emphasized the contrast with Congress's negative politics. According to him, Congress's recent actions reflect an ideological crisis and are detracting from the country's achievements in innovation and technology on the world stage.

(With inputs from agencies.)

