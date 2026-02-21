India and Brazil Unite for MSME Green Finance Revolution

In a move to bolster the growth of Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs), India and Brazil have formalized an agreement on Saturday to explore collaborative measures to enhance green finance accessibility.

The Memorandum of Understanding was inked during Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva's visit to India, aiming to lay down a cooperative framework for MSMEs to leverage each other's resources, technologies, and market insights. The focus is to create robust conditions that aid MSME integration into global markets, boost productivity, and support sustainable development.

The agreement promises a potent platform for both nations to address MSME challenges and foster growth through mutual understanding in markets and policy, as well as advancing the green transition and competing on a global scale.

(With inputs from agencies.)