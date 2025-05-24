EIB Awards Design Contract for West Campus to Multi-National Consortium

The European Investment Bank (EIB) has taken a major step forward in its ambitious West Campus Programme by awarding a comprehensive design services contract to a consortium of top-tier European firms. This follows an intense and highly competitive tender process initiated in 2024, reflecting the EIB’s commitment to selecting partners who align with its values of sustainability, inclusion, and excellence in architectural design.

The Selected Consortium

The consortium entrusted with this significant mandate consists of the following firms:

Assar Universum Architects (Luxembourg)

Assar BE Architects (Belgium)

Schmidt Hammer Lassen Architects (Denmark)

Paul Wurth Geprolux (Luxembourg)

Tractebel Engineering (Belgium)

Topotek 1 (Germany)

Papaya Urbanistes et Architectes Paysagistes (Luxembourg)

Each of these firms brings a wealth of experience in urban development, large-scale architectural design, sustainability, and landscape planning. Collectively, they present a unique blend of regional knowledge and international vision. The collaboration integrates expertise across disciplines such as engineering, environmental planning, and heritage conservation, which is essential given the complex nature of the EIB’s West Campus objectives.

Scope of the Framework Agreement

Under the newly signed Framework Agreement, this consortium will deliver architectural and technical design services for an initial period of eight years, with the potential for an extension of up to three additional years. The agreement is valued at up to EUR 33 million, positioning it among the most substantial design service contracts the EIB has ever issued.

Goals of the West Campus Programme

At the heart of the West Campus Programme is the renovation and expansion of the historic West Building (WKI), located in Luxembourg. The project involves modernising the building’s infrastructure and expanding its footprint while preserving the architectural integrity of the original façade—a challenge that requires both technical precision and artistic sensitivity.

In the first phase, the consortium is tasked with developing a comprehensive preliminary design, which will be presented to the EIB’s governing bodies in early 2026. This initial blueprint will form the foundation for all subsequent planning, permitting, and construction activities.

A Model for Sustainable and Inclusive Development

The West Campus Programme is a flagship example of the EIB’s broader mission to lead by example in climate action and social responsibility. The initiative is deeply rooted in the principles of the New European Bauhaus, a European Commission-led movement to connect the Green Deal to people’s daily lives through design that is sustainable, inclusive, and beautiful.

The project emphasizes:

Climate action and energy efficiency : The design will incorporate passive house principles, efficient HVAC systems, renewable energy technologies, and smart building controls.

Circularity and resource reuse : Wherever feasible, materials will be recycled or reused from the original structure, in line with circular economy principles.

Accessibility and well-being : From the start, the design will account for barrier-free access, natural lighting, biophilic design, and flexible interior layouts to accommodate diverse working needs.

Green infrastructure: Landscaping will integrate green roofs, water-efficient gardens, and urban biodiversity features.

Strategic Importance for the EIB

The West Campus is not merely a real estate project. It is a strategic investment in the EIB’s future operations and reputation. As the EU’s Climate Bank, the EIB seeks to demonstrate how public institutions can lead the way in designing resilient, inclusive, and environmentally responsible workplaces.

The updated campus will provide a state-of-the-art work environment for over 1,000 EIB staff members, improving collaboration spaces, visitor facilities, and operational efficiencies. It will also send a powerful signal about the EIB’s priorities, showcasing how modern architecture can embody climate responsibility and European values.

Looking Ahead

With the design consortium now in place, the coming months will be pivotal in finalising detailed design concepts. Stakeholder engagement, including consultations with EIB staff and the broader Luxembourg community, is expected to play a key role in shaping the design direction.

Preliminary concepts are scheduled for internal review and approval in 2026. Subject to approval and permitting, construction activities may begin in late 2026 or early 2027, with phased implementation planned to minimise disruption to ongoing EIB operations.

This milestone marks not just the start of a construction project, but the beginning of a transformational journey for one of Europe’s most prominent public financial institutions.