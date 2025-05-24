Left Menu

Haryana's Vision 2047: A Blueprint for a Trillion-Dollar Economy

Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini unveiled a Vision Document-2047 at the NITI Aayog meeting, outlining the state's goal of becoming a one trillion-dollar economy and creating 50 lakh new jobs by 2047. The document aligns with India's national goal of becoming a developed country within this timeframe.

Updated: 24-05-2025 21:34 IST | Created: 24-05-2025 21:34 IST
Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini has unveiled an ambitious Vision Document-2047, setting a transformative agenda for the state's progress. Presented at the 10th governing council meeting of NITI Aayog chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the document sketches Haryana's roadmap to becoming a one trillion-dollar economy by 2047.

Saini emphasized the need for self-reliance, empowerment, and technological advancement. The newly formed Department of Future will drive the initiative, focusing on advanced technologies like AI and robotics. Additionally, partnerships with the World Bank and initiatives such as the Haryana AI Mission and Venture Capital Fund are designed to foster innovation and entrepreneurship.

Recognizing regulatory obstacles, Haryana plans to streamline over 1,100 complex compliances while launching an 'ease of doing business' cell. The state aims to eliminate minor legal provisions where possible and is drafting a Jan Vishwas Bill to secure efficient governance.

(With inputs from agencies.)

