Jammu Railway's New Initiative to Boost Perishable Goods Transport

In an unprecedented move, the Jammu railway division has successfully registered its first VP indent to facilitate the transportation of perishable goods from Katra to Bandra. This move marks a significant step towards enhancing the supply chain of perishable produce outside Jammu and Kashmir.

Collaborating closely with the Horticulture Department and fruit grower associations, the railway aims to alleviate road traffic pressures while ensuring that perishable items like cherries reach their destination markets with minimal damage. This could potentially revolutionize the transport dynamics for local farmers, according to Senior Divisional Commercial Manager Uchit Singhal.

The plan involves moving 24 tons of cargo in a VP, attached to a goods train, which is expected to reach its target in Mumbai within 30 hours. The initiative presents mutual benefits for both the railways and fruit growers, contributing to the economic growth of Jammu-Kashmir.

(With inputs from agencies.)