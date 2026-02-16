Left Menu

TVS Supply Chain Solutions Enters Aerospace and Defence Sector

TVS Supply Chain Solutions has partnered with Italy's ALA Group to enter the aerospace and defence supply chain market, focusing initially on the domestic Indian market. The collaboration seeks to capitalize on defence offset programmes and aims to provide comprehensive supply chain services across production and aftermarket lifecycles.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 16-02-2026 21:35 IST | Created: 16-02-2026 21:35 IST
TVS Supply Chain Solutions Enters Aerospace and Defence Sector
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a strategic move, TVS Supply Chain Solutions announced its foray into the aerospace and defence supply chain sector, partnering with Italian firm ALA Group. The collaboration aims to initially target the domestic Indian market, emphasizing defence offset programmes.

The partnership focuses on providing integrated supply chain services, spanning production support and aftermarket lifecycles. By leveraging its UK operations and strong Indian presence, TVS intends to tap into the dynamic and profitable $28-billion domestic market.

The alliance combines TVS's logistics experience with ALA's aerospace expertise, enhancing their capability to deliver scalable and compliant value propositions for stakeholders in India. TVS currently generates $140 million from its operations in this sector, while ALA contributes its global domain expertise and technology platforms.

TRENDING

1
Odisha Assembly Showdown: Farmers' Voices Set to Roar in Budget Session

Odisha Assembly Showdown: Farmers' Voices Set to Roar in Budget Session

 India
2
Daring Night Operation: Suspected Terrorist Nabbed in Qalqilya

Daring Night Operation: Suspected Terrorist Nabbed in Qalqilya

 Israel
3
Daring Escape from Juvenile Home Near Jammu raises Serious Concerns

Daring Escape from Juvenile Home Near Jammu raises Serious Concerns

 India
4
Cole McConchie Steps Up Amid Unexpected Line-up Change for New Zealand

Cole McConchie Steps Up Amid Unexpected Line-up Change for New Zealand

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI systems could soon execute administrative authority

Gender and national context influence willingness to delegate to AI

AI may be efficient, but public still prefers humans in scarce resource decisions

How digital transformation across supply chains drives carbon reduction

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026