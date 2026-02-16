TVS Supply Chain Solutions Enters Aerospace and Defence Sector
TVS Supply Chain Solutions has partnered with Italy's ALA Group to enter the aerospace and defence supply chain market, focusing initially on the domestic Indian market. The collaboration seeks to capitalize on defence offset programmes and aims to provide comprehensive supply chain services across production and aftermarket lifecycles.
- Country:
- India
In a strategic move, TVS Supply Chain Solutions announced its foray into the aerospace and defence supply chain sector, partnering with Italian firm ALA Group. The collaboration aims to initially target the domestic Indian market, emphasizing defence offset programmes.
The partnership focuses on providing integrated supply chain services, spanning production support and aftermarket lifecycles. By leveraging its UK operations and strong Indian presence, TVS intends to tap into the dynamic and profitable $28-billion domestic market.
The alliance combines TVS's logistics experience with ALA's aerospace expertise, enhancing their capability to deliver scalable and compliant value propositions for stakeholders in India. TVS currently generates $140 million from its operations in this sector, while ALA contributes its global domain expertise and technology platforms.
ALSO READ
Congress to Rally in Punjab Against India-US Trade Deal
Madhya Pradesh Pioneers Cyber Registration, Leading India in Digital Governance
AI Summit 2026: India's Cinematic Revolution Unveiled
India's AI-Powered Leap: From Delhi to Antarctica
East Bengal Triumphs with Thrilling Victory in Indian Super League