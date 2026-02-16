TVS Supply Chain Solutions Enters Aerospace and Defence Sector

In a strategic move, TVS Supply Chain Solutions announced its foray into the aerospace and defence supply chain sector, partnering with Italian firm ALA Group. The collaboration aims to initially target the domestic Indian market, emphasizing defence offset programmes.

The partnership focuses on providing integrated supply chain services, spanning production support and aftermarket lifecycles. By leveraging its UK operations and strong Indian presence, TVS intends to tap into the dynamic and profitable $28-billion domestic market.

The alliance combines TVS's logistics experience with ALA's aerospace expertise, enhancing their capability to deliver scalable and compliant value propositions for stakeholders in India. TVS currently generates $140 million from its operations in this sector, while ALA contributes its global domain expertise and technology platforms.