Kejriwal's Vision for Punjab: Boosting Trade and Honoring Heritage

AAP National Convener Arvind Kejriwal announced the establishment of traders' boards at state and district levels to invigorate trade and commerce in Punjab.

With plans to drive the Punjab industry towards economic progress, Kejriwal's government intends to foster a thriving business environment. The initiative aligns with upcoming investment-friendly decisions by AAP's administration.

At a tribute event for Maharaja Agrasen, Kejriwal and Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann underscored the importance of social harmony, drawing inspiration from the late ruler's ideology to further socio-economic development in Punjab.

(With inputs from agencies.)