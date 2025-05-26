Left Menu

France and Vietnam Forge New Partnerships Amid Global Trade Tensions

French President Emmanuel Macron's visit to Vietnam aims to strengthen France's influence in the former colony by signing numerous agreements. Accompanied by business executives, Macron looks to boost cooperation across sectors, while navigating trade tensions with the U.S. and safeguarding European interests in the region.

French President Emmanuel Macron is set to bolster France's influence in Vietnam during his first visit to the former colony. The high-stakes visit, coinciding with rising global trade tensions, aims to secure dozens of agreements and redefine bilateral cooperation.

The trip is strategically timed amidst escalating trade disputes, particularly with the U.S., which has threatened significant tariffs. Accompanied by business leaders, Macron's discussions will focus on sectors like aviation, nuclear energy, and renewables. The visit underscores France's commitment to maintaining strong ties with Vietnam, a crucial export-dependent economy.

Vietnam, under pressure from Washington to increase American imports, risks straining its relationship with the European Union. Macron's mission includes ensuring Vietnam's concessions to the U.S. do not undermine longstanding EU interests. As talks on significant aviation deals continue, the Elysee Palace remains tight-lipped about specific negotiations, including potential purchases between Vietnam and Airbus.

