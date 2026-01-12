BJP's Sudhanshu Trivedi Challenges West Bengal's 'Pseudo-Secularism'

BJP Member of Parliament Sudhanshu Trivedi has asserted that Prime Minister Narendra Modi's administration is striving to create a truly secular India, countering what he describes as the 'pseudo-secularism' plaguing the nation. He directed sharp criticism at Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, accusing the Trinamool Congress (TMC) of rampant corruption and presenting the forthcoming West Bengal Assembly elections as a critical fork between two divergent futures.

Trivedi, addressing the media, claimed that the country has long been burdened by a flawed perception of secularism. He stated, 'India is suffering from pseudo-secularism. Name a single secular country in the world where the Constitution recognises 'sharia'. Under Prime Minister Narendra Modi, we are making India a true secular country.' He presented the Assembly elections in West Bengal as a decisive choice between two paths.

Trivedi depicted the elections as pivotal: 'This election in Bengal is a choice between two futures. One, where some parts of Bengal practically become Bangladesh, or two, where Bengal advances into a golden era aligned with India's vision of 'Viksit Bharat',' he remarked. Trivedi also accused TMC of corruption, referencing recovered cash linked to former minister Partha Chatterjee. Furthermore, he questioned Mamata Banerjee's actions during an ED raid, calling them unprecedented and indicative of underlying secrets, as the Enforcement Directorate and West Bengal government engage in a legal standoff over investigation interference.

