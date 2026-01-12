Left Menu

Trump Praises Emerging US-Venezuela Oil Deal Amid Strategic Financial Maneuvers

President Trump discusses promising collaboration with Venezuela regarding a major oil deal and recent Executive Order to safeguard Venezuelan oil revenues. The Executive Order aims to protect these funds from legal claims, ensuring they remain Venezuelan sovereign assets for diplomatic purposes despite Rodriguez's criticism of US actions against Nicolas Maduro.

Updated: 12-01-2026 11:12 IST
US President Donald Trump (Photo/@RapidResponse47)). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

In a recent conversation with reporters aboard Air Force One, US President Donald Trump expressed optimism about the evolving relationship with Venezuela, highlighting ongoing efforts to secure a substantial oil deal. Trump noted the positive dialogue with Venezuela's interim President, Delcy Rodriguez, who proposed supplying the US with 50 million barrels of oil.

This development follows an Executive Order signed by Trump, effectively declaring a national emergency to safeguard Venezuelan oil assets in US custody. The order, aimed at advancing US policy and security, inhibits any legal actions against these funds, which remain under US Treasury protection as Venezuelan sovereign property.

Adding another layer to this international drama, Rodriguez condemned US actions leading to Nicolas Maduro's arrest, marking it as a blemish on US-Venezuelan ties. Despite this, Trump remains focused on fostering lucrative US investments in Venezuela's energy sector.

