Supreme Power Equipment Soars: FY25 Results Show Robust Growth and Market Expansion

VMPL Chennai — Supreme Power Equipment Limited, listed on NSE as SUPREMEPWR, has unveiled its audited financial results for the second half and full fiscal year of 2025, showcasing significant gains in the power and distribution transformer manufacturing sector.

The company reported a consolidated income of Rs 90.93 crore for H2 FY25, marking a year-over-year (YoY) growth of 49.08%. Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) rose to Rs 17.03 crore, growing 31.64% YoY. Similarly, the net profit reached Rs 11.47 crore, reflecting a 52.19% rise, while earnings per share (EPS) increased by 51.99% to Rs 4.59.

In FY25 overall, the company achieved a total income of Rs 149.54 crore, a growth of 31.65% YoY. EBITDA for the year stood at Rs 29.07 crore, up 24.60%, and net profit climbed to Rs 18.60 crore, a 32.84% increase. The EPS for FY25 was reported at Rs 7.44, a 4.49% climb.

Chairman and Managing Director Mr. Vee Rajmohan attributed the positive performance to robust demand from local utilities and the strategic expansion of production capabilities. The company is prioritizing higher-capacity transformers and completing a new manufacturing facility to enhance efficiency. A strong order book of Rs 116 crore underscores customer confidence and brightens the outlook for sustained growth.

Supreme Power is extending its focus beyond Tamil Nadu, supported by major order wins including a Rs6.05 crore contract with TANGEDCO and a Rs22.26 crore order from a leading Chennai-based electric company. The company also received accolades at the MSME Ratna Awards 2024 and secured favorable credit ratings from CRISIL.

