Karnataka Power Dynamics: Kharge's Call to Delhi

In the midst of an ongoing leadership tussle within Karnataka's ruling Congress, AICC President Mallikarjun Kharge announced on Monday that Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar would be called to New Delhi for discussions whenever necessary. This development comes amid speculation about Siddaramaiah's tenure.

The speculation has intensified as the Congress regime reached the halfway mark of its five-year term on November 20. Talks of a change have been fueled by the reported 'power-sharing' deal struck between Siddaramaiah and Shivakumar during the government's formation in 2023. Siddaramaiah, who recently became the longest-serving state chief minister, maintains that the Congress high command will make the final decision.

Meanwhile, Shivakumar, also the president of Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee, stated on Sunday that his hard work in politics is paying off and expressed optimism about the Congress's decision regarding his future role. His comments are interpreted as a declaration of his ambitions for the chief minister's position.

(With inputs from agencies.)