Left Menu

Mumbai Deluge Disrupts Train Services and Traffic

Heavy rainfall in Mumbai caused major disruptions, halting suburban train services due to waterlogging and affecting traffic in low-lying areas. Suburban train services on the Harbour line were suspended, and several major roads were flooded, overwhelming commuters and causing delays throughout the city.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 26-05-2025 11:55 IST | Created: 26-05-2025 11:55 IST
Mumbai Deluge Disrupts Train Services and Traffic
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Heavy rains poured down on Mumbai on Monday morning, causing significant disruption to the city's transportation system. Suburban train services between Vadala Road and Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus were suspended due to waterlogging, while streets in numerous areas of the city also faced flooding.

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation reported the highest rainfall at Nariman Point Fire Station, with other areas like Colaba and the Municipal Head Office also seeing substantial precipitation. Fast corridor train services experienced signal disruptions, but slow corridor trains operated normally.

Commuters faced delays due to waterlogged tracks and streets, including at key railway stations and arterial roads. The India Meteorological Department issued warnings of further intense rainfall, while officials forecast continued light to moderate rain across Mumbai.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Dreams on Hold: Taiwanese Students Caught in U.S. Policy Turmoil

Dreams on Hold: Taiwanese Students Caught in U.S. Policy Turmoil

 Global
2
Rescue Helicopters Feed Stranded Farmers Amid NSW Flood Catastrophe

Rescue Helicopters Feed Stranded Farmers Amid NSW Flood Catastrophe

 Australia
3
Russia Thwarts Major Ukrainian Drone Attack Targeting Moscow

Russia Thwarts Major Ukrainian Drone Attack Targeting Moscow

 Global
4
Huracan's Heroic Shootout Stuns Independiente

Huracan's Heroic Shootout Stuns Independiente

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Public food certification in Germany struggles with automation and AI readiness

Can social media campaigns save oceans? Likes don’t always lead to action

Digital construction skills in demand; students push for better BIM training

Next-gen deepfakes break traditional defenses - New AI tool closes the gap

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025