Mumbai Deluge Disrupts Train Services and Traffic

Heavy rains poured down on Mumbai on Monday morning, causing significant disruption to the city's transportation system. Suburban train services between Vadala Road and Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus were suspended due to waterlogging, while streets in numerous areas of the city also faced flooding.

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation reported the highest rainfall at Nariman Point Fire Station, with other areas like Colaba and the Municipal Head Office also seeing substantial precipitation. Fast corridor train services experienced signal disruptions, but slow corridor trains operated normally.

Commuters faced delays due to waterlogged tracks and streets, including at key railway stations and arterial roads. The India Meteorological Department issued warnings of further intense rainfall, while officials forecast continued light to moderate rain across Mumbai.

(With inputs from agencies.)