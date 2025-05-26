Cement Sector Surge: Consolidation and Capacity Expansion in India

Rising demand in India's cement industry is driving a wave of consolidation, with major players like UltraTech and Ambuja aggressively acquiring smaller regional producers. This trend is aimed at expanding production capacity to meet consumption growth projected to reach 6-7% CAGR through the decade, according to Moody's Ratings.

The consolidation over the past five years has seen top firms acquire around 140 million metric tonnes per annum of domestic cement capacity valued at Rs 890 billion. Southern India, with an installed capacity of over 200 MMTPA, faces the greatest exposure to these changes due to a vast number of smaller producers.

The report highlights potential risks such as fluctuations in raw material prices due to regulatory changes, yet anticipates capacity to increase by a third within five years. Leading companies, including Shree Cement and Dalmia Bharat, are expected to significantly contribute to this expansion.