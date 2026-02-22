Strategic Alliance Boosts India's Iron Ore Export Capacity

Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Limited (APSEZ) has taken a significant step towards enhancing India's iron ore export capabilities. Through its subsidiary, Adani Gangavaram Port Ltd, the company signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with NMDC Ltd and Vale SA. This strategic agreement, formalized at the India-Brazil Business Forum Summit in New Delhi, outlines a plan to develop an integrated iron ore blending facility and a Special Economic Zone (SEZ) at Gangavaram Port.

The collaboration aims to revamp the iron ore export value chain on India's East Coast. By improving efficiency and scale, the venture seeks to bolster the global competitiveness of India's mineral processing and trade. The initiative expects to increase Gangavaram Port's capacity to 75 million tonnes, potentially making it a prominent iron ore export hub in the region.

The development includes state-of-the-art infrastructure to accommodate Valemax vessels, the world's largest Very Large Ore Carriers, enhancing the port's capabilities. This move aligns with APSEZ's broader strategy of building resilient infrastructure to strengthen India in global supply chains, aiming to reach 1 billion tonnes of throughput by 2030.

