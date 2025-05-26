Left Menu

Kankana Chakraborty's 'Re-Routing': A Short Film Masterpiece

Kankana Chakraborty's 'Re-Routing' is a 35-minute psychological thriller highlighting the power of short-format cinema. With skilled performances, captivating cinematography, and an immersive storyline, this film delves deep into human emotions, earning well-deserved critical acclaim.

Re-Routing -- A Masterclass in Short-Form Psychological Storytelling 4/5 ****. Image Credit: ANI
PNN Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 26: In the realm of short-format cinema, Kankana Chakraborty's 'Re-Routing' stands as a compelling testament to the medium's potential. This 35-minute psychological thriller not only captures the intricacies of the human psyche but also does so with remarkable sensitivity and creative vision.

The film showcases top-tier performances, with Barun Chanda delivering a commanding presence and both Kankana Chakraborty and Pradip Bhattacharya providing emotionally layered portrayals. Cinematographer Mridul Sen enhances the narrative with visually stunning shots that convey the characters' inner turmoil.

Further elevating the film's appeal, Amitava Dasgupta's editing work ensures a captivating pace, while Joy Sarkar's haunting background score creates a deeply immersive experience. 'Re-Routing' seamlessly combines these elements to leave a lasting impression on viewers, establishing itself as a cinematic gem.

