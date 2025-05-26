Merck Foundation and Nigerian First Lady Launch Major Health and Education Drive

The Merck Foundation, the philanthropic arm of Merck KGaA Germany, has reaffirmed its mission to transform healthcare systems, promote gender equality, and address social health issues in Nigeria through a comprehensive suite of initiatives and collaborations. This commitment was highlighted during a high-profile meeting in Nigeria with H.E. Senator Oluremi Tinubu, CON, the First Lady of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

The discussions, led by Prof. Dr. Frank Stangenberg Haverkamp, Chairman of the Merck Foundation Board of Trustees, and Senator Dr. Rasha Kelej, CEO of the Merck Foundation, focused on expanding healthcare capacity, enhancing educational opportunities for girls, and eliminating infertility stigma in the country.

Ambassador Appointment and Strategic Collaboration

During the meeting, Senator Dr. Rasha Kelej officially appointed H.E. Senator Oluremi Tinubu as the Ambassador of “Merck Foundation More Than a Mother” in Nigeria. The title reflects the First Lady’s dedication to breaking the silence around infertility, promoting women’s health, and empowering underprivileged girls through education.

Senator Dr. Kelej described the meeting as the foundation of a long-term partnership aimed at transforming healthcare delivery in Nigeria. “We discussed our shared vision of advancing medical capacity and social wellbeing. I’m honored to welcome the First Lady as a key advocate of our initiatives,” she said.

Healthcare Capacity Building Through Scholarships

A major pillar of Merck Foundation’s strategy in Nigeria is the provision of scholarships for local doctors in underserved specialties. To date, 63 Nigerian doctors have received training through the foundation’s various programs. These include:

8 scholarships in Fertility, Embryology, Reproductive Medicine, and Women’s Health.

38 scholarships in fields like Diabetes, Cardiology, Endocrinology, and Weight Management.

17 scholarships in specialties including Oncology, Psychiatry, Dermatology, Respiratory Medicine, Geriatrics, and Critical Care.

These scholarships enable doctors to establish specialized clinics, such as diabetes and hypertension centers, within their communities—empowering grassroots healthcare delivery.

According to Prof. Dr. Haverkamp, “We are committed to transforming healthcare access and delivery in Nigeria and other developing nations. Our vision is to provide impactful training and foster a new generation of skilled medical professionals. Globally, we’ve awarded over 2,270 scholarships across 53 countries.”

Empowering Girls Through Education

In tandem with healthcare initiatives, the foundation is addressing gender inequities in education through its “Educating Linda” program. Under this initiative, 20 high-performing but underprivileged Nigerian girls have been awarded scholarships to support their school education. The foundation views girls’ education as a cornerstone for empowering women and strengthening families.

Training Media to Tackle Societal Taboos

Recognizing the pivotal role media plays in shaping cultural narratives, Merck Foundation has conducted three editions of Online Health Media Training in Nigeria. These sessions have trained journalists to advocate for key social issues such as:

Breaking infertility stigma

Supporting girl education

Ending gender-based violence (GBV), child marriage, and female genital mutilation (FGM)

The trainings also focused on increasing public awareness around diabetes and hypertension, with an emphasis on early detection and prevention.

Creative Awards to Inspire Social Change

To further stimulate advocacy through the arts, Merck Foundation launched eight awards across diverse creative fields including media, fashion, music, and film. These competitions encourage young Nigerians to raise awareness and foster dialogue on critical issues such as infertility stigma, women’s empowerment, diabetes, and hypertension.

Award Categories and Deadlines:

“More Than a Mother” Themed Awards – Deadline: 30th September 2025

Media Recognition Awards: For journalists and media students addressing infertility stigma and women empowerment.

Fashion Awards: For designers promoting social awareness through creative designs.

Film Awards: For filmmakers and film students producing short/long dramas or documentaries.

Song Awards: For musical artists creating songs that challenge societal stigma and promote women’s rights.

“Diabetes & Hypertension” Themed Awards – Deadline: 30th October 2025

Media Recognition Awards: For journalistic work promoting healthy lifestyles and early detection.

Fashion Awards: For designs raising awareness about chronic disease prevention.

Film Awards: For cinematic storytelling focusing on diabetes and hypertension.

Song Awards: For music compositions that educate and empower communities on health.

All entries should be submitted to: submit@merck-foundation.com More information can be found at: www.Merck-Foundation.com

A Call to Action for Nigerian Creatives and Communities

Senator Dr. Kelej concluded with an invitation to Nigerian talents to participate in these awards and contribute to lasting change. “We have celebrated numerous Nigerian winners in past years. We look forward to amplifying more voices in 2025,” she said.

H.E. Senator Oluremi Tinubu also expressed strong support for expanding these initiatives: “I am fully committed to scaling up Merck Foundation programs to benefit Nigerian people, especially women and youth.”

Through collaborative leadership, innovative outreach, and strategic investments in human capital, Merck Foundation is laying a transformative foundation in Nigeria for healthier communities, empowered women, and equitable opportunities.